September 15, 2024

THE BUBBLE THAT POPS THE BUBBLE. “Mainstream discourse has become psychotic. Here, go read a definition of psychosis. Applicable? We need to stand with brave leaders like Dick Cheney and vote for Kamala Harris, so we can have stability and order! Look at the world. Look at the actual, the things that exist in physical reality. What is the condition of the country under the Never Trumpian stable influence of mainstream governance?”

Posted at 6:36 pm by Glenn Reynolds