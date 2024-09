CDR SALAMANDER: The Attacks in the Red Sea Have a Pattern. “No Russian-owned ship has been attacked by Houthis while transiting the Red Sea for 10 months, with only one incident involving a Chinese-owned ship, according to an analysis of 83 attacks.”

Plus: “The question really shouldn’t be, ‘Why is China being given a pass’ as much as, ‘Why are 4th-rate non-state actors comfortable in challenging the free world on the high seas?’ Exploring that will bring wisdom.”