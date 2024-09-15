SPACE: Crew Dragon splashes down to conclude Polaris Dawn mission. “A Falcon 9 launched the Crew Dragon spacecraft into an elliptical orbit Sept. 10, initially placing it into an orbit of about 190 by 1,200 kilometers. Dragon raised its orbit later in the first day of the mission, reaching an apogee of 1,408.1 kilometers, according to SpaceX. That marked the highest altitude on a crewed Earth orbital mission and the highest altitude by any crewed mission since the Apollo 17 mission to the moon in 1972. . . . The highlight of the mission was the first commercial spacewalk, which took place on Sept. 12. All four crewmembers wore SpaceX-designed extravehicular activity (EVA) suits as the cabin was depressurized. Isaacman and Gillis briefly exited the hatch in the nose of the Dragon spacecraft in a “standup” spacewalk, testing the performance of the suits.”