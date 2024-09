HMM: Gigantic Wave in Pacific Ocean Was The Most Extreme ‘Rogue Wave’ on Record. “For centuries, rogue waves were considered nothing but nautical folklore. It wasn’t until 1995 that myth became fact. On the first day of the new year, a nearly 26-meter-high wave (85 feet) suddenly struck an oil-drilling platform roughly 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of Norway.”

Actually, they were always fact. It was just that scientists didn’t acknowledge that fact.