SCIENCE, UNSETTLED: Decade-Long Study Challenges Traditional Views of Evolution. “These findings challenge the traditional belief that measuring genetic diversity (the range of different traits in a population) and genetic divergence (the differences between populations) can easily show how natural selection is consistently operating. Instead, natural selection seems to operate with greater subtlety and complexity than previously thought.”
