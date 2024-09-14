SOMEONE NEEDS TO START PRESSURING BANKS NOT TO DO BUSINESS WITH LEFTY ACTIVISTS: Climate Nazi Alert: Banks Urged to Stop Financing Livestock Production. “Over 100 climate groups are pressuring JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and other private banks to stop financing global meat and dairy companies. Agriculture Dive Dot Com says the institutions’ lending activities undermine their environmental commitments. An open letter from groups led by Friends of the Earth to some of the world’s biggest banks calls for a halt on any new financing that expands industrial livestock production and to add requirements that meat, dairy, and feed clients disclose their climate action plans. The letter calls out the banks by name for supporting the world’s biggest meat, dairy, and animal feed producers like JBS, Tyson Foods, and others.”