LEO BEATS GEO: United Airlines bumps GEO operators off fleet for Starlink Wi-Fi.
United, which has more routes across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans than any other airline, plans to offer passengers high-speed, low-latency Starlink Wi-Fi for free.
“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.
According to United, supported Starlink services would include live streaming, gaming and the ability to connect multiple devices at once under one user.
On the one hand, yay, progress. On the other hand, I usually don’t even connect to existing aircraft wifi because I enjoy reading my book in peace.