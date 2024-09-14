LEO BEATS GEO: United Airlines bumps GEO operators off fleet for Starlink Wi-Fi.

United, which has more routes across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans than any other airline, plans to offer passengers high-speed, low-latency Starlink Wi-Fi for free.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

According to United, supported Starlink services would include live streaming, gaming and the ability to connect multiple devices at once under one user.