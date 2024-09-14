I DIDN’T KNOW THE DODGE HORNET EXISTED: The slowest selling car in America. “Even with its appealing starting price of $42,530, dealers just can’t get them off their lots quickly enough. According to CarEdge dealer inventory data, the Market Day Supply—or the number of days it would take to sell all the models available based on its current sales rate—of the Dodge Hornet is up to 428 days. Dodge apparently has 14,596 Hornets on dealer lots, but has only moved 1,536 in the last 45 days. As we mentioned, it doesn’t get much better for other Stellantis vehicles, as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is in the same 428-day supply boat with 2,214 units on lots with only 233 sold in the past 45 days.”

I vaguely considered a Grand Wagoneer when I was buying a new SUV a couple of years ago, but it seemed expensive and clunky to me. I guess I wasn’t alone.