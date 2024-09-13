YOUR DEMOCRATIC PARTY: Congressional Black Caucus Speaker Defends Hamas: ‘Not My Job to Tell People How to Liberate Themselves.’ “CUNY professor Marc Lamont Hill defended Hamas during a Congressional Black Caucus panel discussion with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) on Thursday, calling the terrorist group a ‘democratically elected organization that has been systematically undermined.'”
