WILL AI PUT US HUMANS OUT TO PASTURE? There are lots of folks, including most notably the ineffable Elon Musk, who are pretty sure Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to replace human intelligence in the not-so-distant future.

Not so fast, declares the Colson Center in its latest “What Would You Say” video on HillFaith. For one thing, AI is not even intelligence, at least as it is commonly understood these days. Of course, that could change ….