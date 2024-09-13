WHEN GOOD LUCK STRIKES: Rock Used as Doorstop For Decades Turns Out to Be Worth Over $1 Million. “The discovery resembles that of a man in Michigan, who kept a large piece of rock as a doorstop, only to find out decades later that he was keeping his doors in place with a meteorite worth $100,000.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.