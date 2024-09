EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Critical debate question that wasn't asked:

US Int Expense is > Defense spending for 1st time in at least 65 years.

For centuries, when a hegemon's debt svc went > defense spending, it ceased to be a hegemon.

Will you cut Entitlements or rates to address this?#Gold #BTC pic.twitter.com/a2dkoKB6Er

