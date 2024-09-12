AN INTERESTING POINT FROM ONE OF MY COMMENTERS ON MY BLOG: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet at NYC 9/11 Memorial, hours after Presidential Debate.

As soon as Kammy and DJT shake hands and move to line up the crowd starts.

There is no crowd noise, people shouting, nothing, for Kammy. No “You Go Girl!”, no “Yaz, Queen!”, no “WooHooKneepads!” Nada.

No matter where the recording mic was in the throng, if there were shouts and counter shouts from fans of both candidates something would have been picked up. Listen. It’s all for DJT. – FM