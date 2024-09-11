POLICE: NYPD Cop Wins Lawsuit over Police ‘Courtesy Cards.’ “This concept may be unfamiliar to some readers who don’t have relatives or close friends serving on the police force but it happens all over the United States. Police Unions, including those representing the officers in the NYP, issue what are known as ‘courtesy cards’ to officers. They are emblazoned with a police officer’s badge and display the name of the union that issued them. The officers can then distribute them to friends, family members, or even people they are seeking favors from. If the recipient gets pulled over or detained for a relatively minor infraction, they can present the card to the officer who nabbed them and typically be let off with a ‘warning’ rather than receiving a ticket or a fine. One NYPD officer found this practice to carry the stench of corruption and refused to honor the cards. He was then the subject of significant backlash and wound up suing the city. This week, he prevailed in his lawsuit and was awarded a $175,000 settlement for his trouble.”