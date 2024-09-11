HMMM: Taylor Swift’s Post-Debate Endorsement of Kamala Is Telling About the Democrats’ Confidence.

The timing of Swift’s endorsement makes it seem like the Democrats also knew this wasn’t going to go as well as they’d like and needed a distraction directly after the debate happened. Sure enough, here comes Swift’s Instagram post for the world to see and for news organizations to talk about.

In fact, if you were watching CNN last night, that’s exactly what they did. They stopped talking about the debate and started talking about Swift’s endorsement very, very quickly. CNN very rarely gets that kind of news out that quickly, at least about social media posts, which also suggests they had been informed this might happen.