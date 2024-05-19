HOW IT STARTED:

● Who Said It, Adolf Hitler or Taylor Swift? Can you tell the difference between a quote from one of history’s most infamous revenge-seeking megalomaniacs and Adolf Hitler? Plenty of people couldn’t.

—The Atlantic, August 30th, 2013.

● White Supremacists Call Taylor Swift An Aryan Goddess.

—NPR, May 27th, 2016.

● Taylor Swift Claims She Had No Idea She Was a White Supremacist Icon Because She ‘Didn’t Have the Internet’ on Her Phone.

—The Root, September 20th, 2019.

● Academic conference looks ‘critically’ at Taylor Swift’s career — including the whiteness of her fans.

—The College Fix, July 18th, 2021.

How it’s going: Historic German Church Hosts Worship Service Features Taylor Swift Songs.

—MRC TV, Thursday.