May 19, 2024

HOW IT STARTED:

Who Said It, Adolf Hitler or Taylor Swift? Can you tell the difference between a quote from one of history’s most infamous revenge-seeking megalomaniacs and Adolf Hitler? Plenty of people couldn’t.

The Atlantic, August 30th, 2013.

White Supremacists Call Taylor Swift An Aryan Goddess.

—NPR, May 27th, 2016.

Taylor Swift Claims She Had No Idea She Was a White Supremacist Icon Because She ‘Didn’t Have the Internet’ on Her Phone.

The Root, September 20th, 2019.

Academic conference looks ‘critically’ at Taylor Swift’s career — including the whiteness of her fans.

—The College Fix, July 18th, 2021.

How it’s going: Historic German Church Hosts Worship Service Features Taylor Swift Songs.

—MRC TV, Thursday.

Posted at 12:45 pm by Ed Driscoll