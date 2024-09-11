GOOD: Apple to release AirPods with built-in hearing aids. “Designed as an over-the-counter hearing aid feature for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, users take hearing tests on iPhones or iPads running iOS 18, and then their AirPods make ‘personalized dynamic adjustments’ to allow them to hear sounds that are boosted to prescribed levels in real time.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.