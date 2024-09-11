EVERYDAY CARRY: What’s in your gun? “Some scoff at carrying a .380 when you could be carrying a 9mm (or a .40, or a .45, or a 10mm). But modern .380 personal defense ammunition has been much improved over the last decade so carrying 10 (or 12) plus one rounds of good .380 JHP is a valid self-defense option.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.