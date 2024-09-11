September 11, 2024

EVERYDAY CARRY: What’s in your gun? “Some scoff at carrying a .380 when you could be carrying a 9mm (or a .40, or a .45, or a 10mm). But modern .380 personal defense ammunition has been much improved over the last decade so carrying 10 (or 12) plus one rounds of good .380 JHP is a valid self-defense option.”

Posted at 5:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds