LOL, GAVIN NEWSOM:
Gas tax went up 60 days ago… https://t.co/v1ok2JwP1i
— Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) September 10, 2024
There’s no new gas tax, the last gas tax was 60 whole days ago!
LOL, GAVIN NEWSOM:
Gas tax went up 60 days ago… https://t.co/v1ok2JwP1i
— Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) September 10, 2024
There’s no new gas tax, the last gas tax was 60 whole days ago!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.