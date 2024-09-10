I’M ALREADY VOTING FOR HIM YOU DON’T HAVE TO SELL ME:
Breaking: If Elected Trump Promises To Create A Derogatory Slur For Canadians https://t.co/Dqx4x5Hsk3 pic.twitter.com/7JvorJNLzW
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 9, 2024
