HOW THE SWAMP TAKES CARE OF ITS OWN: Daily Caller News Foundation’s Robert Schmad has the goods on a controversial ethics waiver granted to the benefit of a nephew of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The waiver concerns the Restore Utah Project which benefits significantly from the Section 8 program of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Turns out one of the key HUD officials involved in the project just happens to be Alexis Pelosi, the wife of Laurence Pelosi.