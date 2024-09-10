WELL, YES, BUT THAT DESCRIBES A LOT OF THE LEFT: BlueAnon and the claim that the Trump assassination attempt was an “op.” “I find the rise of BlueMAGA very disturbing, and I’m surprised more people don’t. Or perhaps I’m not surprised; within progressive circles there can be a strong social prohibition against speaking frankly about this tendency, for fear of giving support to the enemy. Just mentioning this cadre of deranged obsessives, who frequently express violent sentiment towards Donald Trump, his family, and Republicans in general, reliably gets me shouts of ‘FALSE EQUIVALENCE! BOTH SIDES-ISM!’ and similar. I suspect that this mostly stems from progressives deliberately looking away from the pro-Dem online cesspool that’s developed in the past decade.”

Related (From Ed): Shailene Woodley Shares Shocking Reaction to Trump Shooting: Descendants star’s progressive circle bared its fangs over the news.