THE FIRST FULLY SYNTHETIC CANDIDATE:
Oh look, the biggest search engine monopoly on planet earth is openly admitting it rigs its algorithms to benefit Kamala https://t.co/8ObT5BYNQ8
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 9, 2024
THE FIRST FULLY SYNTHETIC CANDIDATE:
Oh look, the biggest search engine monopoly on planet earth is openly admitting it rigs its algorithms to benefit Kamala https://t.co/8ObT5BYNQ8
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 9, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.