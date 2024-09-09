WELL, YES: Kamala chooses divisiveness, spiced up.

Ed Morrissey adds:

So much for turning the page on divisiveness or a new way forward. It is, however, a good reminder that Donald Trump was the product of a political environment of demonization, not its cause. Or has everyone forgot how Joe Biden claimed to black voters Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains,” how Harry Reid smeared him as a tax evader, and how Barack Obama campaigned against him as a “vulture capitalist”?