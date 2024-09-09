UNC SYSTEM BANS DEI OFFICES. DID SCHOOLS ACTUALLY CHANGE? “Across the system, there have been numerous office renamings and title shifts. Seemingly nothing in the way of expense-reduction or firings has been done—though, hopefully, the forthcoming reports will provide more clarity here.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.