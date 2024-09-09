I BELONG TO A RELIGION THAT’S ENTIRELY TOO COMFORTABLE WITH DEATH. AND I’M STARTING TO HAVE MORE FRIENDS ON THE OTHER SIDE THAN THIS ONE: What We Don’t Know.
It’s just… I have these books to finish.
