CHANGE: Meet Ohio State’s new ‘intellectual diversity’ center director. “A new civics center at Ohio State University will help students learn how to “engage with fellow citizens in a civil way,” according to the director. Former University of Toledo Professor Lee Strang is now at Ohio State University to lead the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society. It is one of five new ‘intellectual diversity’ centers at public Ohio universities that are in the works.”