ROGER KIMBALL: Liz Cheney’s Kamala Endorsement: A Symptom of Elite Panic: The rush of people like the Cheneys to Harris’s banner is not a sign of strength; it is a sign of desperation. “We know what Trump would be like as president because he has already served a full four-year term. There were things to criticize—profligate spending and, above all, his handling of the COVID hysteria. But by and large, he had not just a successful but a wildly successful term. I have rehearsed his accomplishments here and elsewhere many times.”

One wonders, repeatedly, exactly why they are so desperately afraid of losing an election, which ought to be a normal occurrence in America. The reasons they give are certainly nonsensical, which means there must be others.

Related: