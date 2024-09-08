SENSORY DEPRIVATION: Study of older patients suggests 1 in 5 cases of dementia may be attributable to vision impairment. “Prior research has found that there may be a connection between hearing loss in aging people and the onset of dementia. In a new study, a team of health care researchers and geriatric specialists affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the University of Michigan and the Duke University School of Medicine surveyed patient health care records and reported that approximately 1 in 5 cases of dementia could also be attributable to vision impairment in community-dwelling U.S. adults aged 71 years or older.”