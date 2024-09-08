REMEMBER, ONLY TRAINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS CAN BE TRUSTED WITH GUNS: Florida Deputy’s Sig P320 Sold For $40 On Cash App After Being Found In Restroom.
What, is he trying to join the Capitol Police?
