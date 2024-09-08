TO BE FAIR, IT’S MEANT TO: Stanford profs condemn DEI at school, say it can lead to anti-Semitism: ‘Rather than correcting stereotypes, diversity training too often reinforces them and breeds resentment,’ the professors wrote.. “A DEI official at Stanford had allegedly condemned Jews as possessing ‘immense power and privilege.’”
