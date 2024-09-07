JEFFREY CARTER: Sovereign Wealth Funds: A Dumb Idea. “Trump and the Democrats have come up with the idea that America should have a sovereign wealth fund. Plenty of other countries have them. However, just because plenty of other countries have them doesn’t mean America should have one. It’s a dumb idea.”
