IF YOU WANT PARENTS TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT THEIR KIDS DO, QUIT UNDERMINING PARENTAL DISCIPLINE: Prof. Robert Leider (GMU): Are Parents Responsible for School Shootings Committed by their Children?

Mostly I think this is just a search for scapegoats. And even when — as with the Trump assassin — parents call the police, how much is done? And if the parents are responsible for the Georgia kid, what of the FBI, which had him “on its radar” (as usual) long before?