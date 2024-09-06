ELECTION INTERFERENCE:
For those wondering, what the AP pulled last night bolstered by the Harris campaign repeating the lie will have more effect on the election that $10 million from Russia.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2024
