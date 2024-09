I’LL BELIEVE IT’S A CRISIS WHEN THE PEOPLE WHO KEEP TELLING ME IT’S A CRISIS START ACTING LIKE A CRISIS:

Since 2019, the electricity supplying New York City and Long Island has become dirtier and more emission intensive than the electricity system in Texas and the U.S. as a whole.https://t.co/7L0251XAsL pic.twitter.com/0FyYt9GPcS

— Ben Furnas (@bfurnas) March 6, 2024