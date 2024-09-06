THE NEW CENSORSHIP MUST BE PLAYING BADLY BECAUSE NOW THE NYT AND THE WAPO ARE BLAMING DONALD TRUMP FOR IT. “It has been only eight years since Donald Trump popularized the term ‘fake news’ as a cudgel to dismiss and attack journalism that challenged him.”

Well, if you guys would stop lying so much — *cough* Russian Collusion *cough* — and start reporting actual news — *cough* Hunter’s laptop *cough* — maybe he wouldn’t have gotten traction with that. But in fact you’re the guys trying to shut down reporting and opinion that run against your chosen storylines, which are often false. And now that people have noticed you’re trying to shift the blame. Stop trying to pretend that we have healthy, normal institutions. We don’t. You aren’t.

