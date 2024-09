LIES DAM LIES AND POLLS: Big Fat Duh.

Reminder: After 2016, if you take polls as evidence, then you fail middle-school, highschool, undergraduate, graduate, and real life statistical experiences, particularly if you conclude support for Harris.

Now, of course, all this is immaterial as what they’re using the polls for is to give plausibility to the fraud they intend to commit. Or not immaterial. Laughing at their polls might at least let some people know that the fraud is coming.