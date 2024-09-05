FLASHBACK: Silicon Valley scares Americans. “In the famous 1984 Apple ad, technology — and by extension, the world of technology companies — was presented as the enemy of control. And in the past, when people proposed laws to regulate data-gathering and collection by tech companies, tech lords benefited from the presumption that they were the good guys. As perceptions of them change, that presumption is fading.”
