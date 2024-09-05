HE’S NOT WRONG:
The whole idea of globalism and multiculturalism was to kill the country. The whole thing, the idea of it. The whole shebang. To make it cool to spit on the ashes of your fathers and the temples of your gods. To make it shameful in fact to even have a father or gods.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 5, 2024
The most offensive word in the phrase MAGA is "America". Ruins everything. Remove it and it will be alright.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 5, 2024
Treason used to be a shameful thing. Now it's a lot less embarrassing than misgendering someone.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 5, 2024
Well, in certain crowds.