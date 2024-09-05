THE NEW SPACE RACE: China to launch Mars sample return mission in 2028, will follow planetary protection guidelines. “NASA is working on its own, more complex Mars sample return mission. However the program is being reassessed, following projected cost overruns. Studies are being conducted to identify concepts that can deliver samples faster and cheaper than current plans.”
