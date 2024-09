OLD PEOPLE, DRUNKS, AND CHILDREN SPEAK THE TRUTH AT INCONVENIENT TIMES:

JUST IN: President Biden admits that the 'Inflation Reduction Act' was not actually about inflation after he started ranting without the teleprompter.

Holy sh*t.

Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act was actually about funding Climate Change efforts and said the Act should… pic.twitter.com/rpykPxKRRN

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2024