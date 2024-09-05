THIS IS SATIRE, BUT IS IT?
FBI Assures Public The Next Ten Mass Shooters Are Also On Their Radar https://t.co/GPoYHiCipW pic.twitter.com/oaMt96t3lH
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 5, 2024
THIS IS SATIRE, BUT IS IT?
FBI Assures Public The Next Ten Mass Shooters Are Also On Their Radar https://t.co/GPoYHiCipW pic.twitter.com/oaMt96t3lH
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 5, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.