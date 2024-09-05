OUR RULING CLASS AT WORK: US surgeon general’s anti-parent doom will only worsen US fertility crisis.

Remember when the only time you heard from the surgeon general was via a notice on your cigarette package warning that consumption of tobacco was harmful? Now, the federal government is handing out a diagnosis of misery to those deciding to become parents — proclaiming, in a professionally produced video replete with scary statistics, that an alarming 41% of parents “say that most days they are so stressed they cannot function.”

Oh, puhleez. Plus:

Meanwhile, there’s no lack of research supporting the idea that parenthood promotes happiness rather than gloom. The Institute for Family Studies found in 2022 that about 25% of married women without children classified themselves as “very happy” — and almost 40% of married women with children said the same. The cure for our national malaise — and it’s clear from the data on mental health that we are experiencing a crisis — isn’t turning what makes us happy into a medical issue, but promoting that which brings our lives joy, meaning and fulfillment. Pathologizing parenthood isn’t how we fix what’s wrong in our country; quite the opposite.

True. The mental health crisis, and the stress of parenthood, is just part of the Curley Effect, which our dubious Surgeon General is promoting.

