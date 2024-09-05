BECAUSE WE HAVE A CORRUPT, INCOMPETENT RULING CLASS? Why Can’t The U.S. Build Ships? The Obama-era purge of the upper levels of the Pentagon removed or chased out most of the people who see their job as preparing for and fighting wars, in favor of time-servers, paper-pushers, and DEI-trainer types. The hollowing out of our defense industrial base was just part of that.
