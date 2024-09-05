YES. ABOUT THAT…. THE SUSPICION THAT THIS WAS A SETUP HONEYPOT WITH FULL KNOWLEDGE OF OUR GOVERNMENT IS… INEVITABLE: DOJ Indicts Two RT Employees, Seizes Dozens of Internet Domains.
OTOH hey guys, don’t be more stupid than you need to be, okay?
