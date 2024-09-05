IT’S NOT EVEN TRANSMISSIBLE PERSON TO PERSON: U.S. and Europe Issue Warnings Over Imported Cases of ‘Sloth Fever’.
Don’t want exotic diseases? Mind who comes over your borders! And have them examined for health.
