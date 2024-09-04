#JOURNALISM:
The media forgot about Biden so fast you’d think it was a botched Afghanistan withdrawal, fire in Maui, train wreck in Ohio, Venezuelan apartment takeover, or assassination attempt on Trump.
— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 4, 2024
