TRUTH:

Nothing in U.S. history comes close to the interference caused by the letter engineered by Antony Blinken (working for Biden’s 2020 campaign) signed by 51 intel officials falsely claiming Hunter’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” https://t.co/T4eL8qOzrr

— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 4, 2024