MY SISTER JUST BOUGHT A USED ARMADA. IT’S VERY LARGE. Does the New 2025 Nissan Armada Make the Infiniti QX80 Irrelevant?

Well, here’s one selling point: “But the Armada’s interior has one irrefutable advantage. Instead of using a touchscreen for climate and vehicle settings as in the Infiniti, the Nissan uses straightforward, foolproof physical switches to change temperature, fan speed, or drive mode—too uncommon in new cars these days.”