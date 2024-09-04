CUNY FIRES EMPLOYEE FOR BEING A CHRISTIAN: The last shred of doubt that America’s elite campuses are bastions of Far Left intolerance and hate was erased when City University of New York (CUNY) fired a highly touted program coordinator after she became a follower of Jesus Christ, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Katelynn Richardson.

“Teona Pagan, who worked at CUNY’s Research Foundation as the Fellowships and Public Service Program Coordinator, alleges she was denied a religious accommodation for an aspect of her job that required her to recruit students for a fellowship focused on the promotion of LGBT ‘rights and causes,’ according to the complaint filed Aug. 28.

“When Pagan converted to Christianity in April 2022 — months after beginning her job in November 2021 — she suddenly found her duties related to the fellowship in conflict with her sincerely held religious beliefs.

“’After my hire, I was told that the committee was particularly drawn to me because of my youthful maturity and willingness to stand boldly for issues plaguing our generation,’ Pagan told the Daily Caller News Foundation. ‘Ironically, when I decided to finally stand for the Truth, who is Jesus Christ, they chose to terminate my employment.’”

One wonders how many CUNY staffers are professing Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists and if they receive religious accommodations?